18 Mar, 2025
18 Mar, 2025 @ 14:00
Burglar who scaled walls to rob dozens of homes in expat area of Costa Blanca is caught after year-long search

JAVEA

A 15-MONTH search for a burglar who robbed at least 33 homes in Javea on the Costa Blanca has ended with the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

The Guardia Civil said the Spaniard scaled walls to access properties by forcing window locks while the home owners were away.

Authorities launched an operation in December 2023 to catch the ‘superthief’ which proved to be difficult.

SOME OF THE RECOVERED ITEMS

After every robbery, he did not strike again for days or even weeks in the hope that the Guardia Civil would lose interest in the crimes.

Thanks to extensive monitoring, officers finally managed to identify and detain the suspect on March 4.

A search of his home uncovered numerous stolen valuables but many items had already been sold off.

Some of the goods were returned to their rightful owners.

The burglar had a criminal record for similar crimes.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

