British villa looted with hundreds of pounds taken during burglary spree in popular expat area of Costa Blanca

A BRITISH-owned villa was among a string of properties burgled by four men in Calpe on the northern Costa Blanca.

The 25-year-old ringleader was remanded into custody by a Denia judge who heard he had an extensive robbery record.

His latest personal charge sheet includes robbing an ice cream parlour and committing damage inside a building- both in late December.

READ MORE:

THIEVES HAD SNACKS AND DRINKS IN ONE VILLA

The gang leader’s three colleagues were bailed.

The men targeted villas on the same Calpe urbanisation in burglaries around January’s Three Kings holiday

The crew stole items and cash worth over €6,000 including an unspecified but significant amount of British currency from a villa.

The Guardia Civil identified one of the robbers at a checkpoint and discovered he had £180 sterling in cash and other items which he could not account for how he got them.

Part of the stolen British money had been converted to euros at a Calpe currency exchange business by a 21-year-old man who has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Homes were accessed by forcing doors and windows with screwdrivers and other tools.

In one villa, they even sat down in the living room to have a snack and drank alcohol.

Three of the crew members were caught red-handed on January 8 after the Guardia Civil were tipped off about a break-in.

The Guardia are investigating whether they were responsible for other burglaries which might not have been reported yet because the home owners were away.