Family demand answers over tragic death of British father-of-four who plunged off cliff in Benidorm

RELATIVES of a Welsh man who died after falling off a 200 metre cliff in Benidorm have arrived in Spain to get answers over what led up to his death.

A coroner’s investigation said Nathan Osman, from Pontypridd suffered a traumatic brain injury as he was returning to his hotel on September 28.

Father-of-four Nathan, 30, became separated from his friends after they had gone out drinking on the first day of their holiday.

READ MORE:

NATHAN AND HIS CHILDREN

Nathan’s brother Lee Evans and his sister Alannah arrived in the area on Sunday and want to speak directly with police about their probe.

“We’ve been totally abandoned,” Lee told the BBC.

“There’s been zero investigation and we are fighting for answers.”

A Pontypridd inquest on October 14 heard that Nathan had ‘FaceTimed’ to say he was going back to the hotel.

An off-duty police officer found his body at the foot of the cliff the following morning.

The inquest revealed the results of a post mortem carried out in Alicante which stated he died from head and abdominal injuries.

Coroner Graeme Hughes said further inquiries would be needed due to the ‘violent’ nature of his death and adjourned the hearing.

Nathan’s family said the day after his death, attempts were made to use Nathan’s bank cards but this was not followed up by the authorities.

They said they had tried to find out how the investigation into Nathan’s death was progressing, but have been met with silence.

They claim they recently received a police file which described the case as ‘closed’.

Lee Evans told the BBC that it made no sense for Nathan to walk for an hour to the cliff in the opposite direction to his hotel, adding that he had ‘no reason to be up there’.

CCTV footage retrieved of Nathan on the promenade did not show him to be an obvious state of being drunk.

“We strongly believe he was taken up to the cliff, whether it was by taxi or against his own will,” Lee added.

“And something has happened for him to be found where he was found.”