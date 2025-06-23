British motorcyclist dies after ploughing into road sign near Benidorm

A BRITISH motorcyclist died on Monday in the Marina Baixa region of Alicante Province.

The Guardia Civil said the 51-year-old man was involved in an accident on the CV-715 road at around 2.15pm in the Tarbena municipality- around 30 kilometres inland from Benidorm.

For reasons that have yet to determined, the bike left the highway and collided with a direction sign.

No other vehicles were said to be involved.

The Guardia Civil along with a health team and a SAMU medical helicopter went to the scene at kilometre point 40,500.

Medics tried to save the Brit but resuscitation manoeuvres were unsuccessful with the victim pronounced dead at the accident scene.

It’s not known whether he was a resident or tourist or had been travelling with other bikers.