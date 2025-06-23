23 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jun, 2025 @ 18:40
··
1 min read

British motorcyclist dies after ploughing into road sign near Benidorm

by
British motorcyclist dies after road sign collision near Benidorm
TARBENA

A BRITISH motorcyclist died on Monday in the Marina Baixa region of Alicante Province.

The Guardia Civil said the 51-year-old man was involved in an accident on the CV-715 road at around 2.15pm in the Tarbena municipality- around 30 kilometres inland from Benidorm.

For reasons that have yet to determined, the bike left the highway and collided with a direction sign.

MORE BENIDORM AREA NEWS:-

Irish woman arrested for Turkish bath sex assault on young male tourist at Mallorca hotel

No other vehicles were said to be involved.

The Guardia Civil along with a health team and a SAMU medical helicopter went to the scene at kilometre point 40,500.

Medics tried to save the Brit but resuscitation manoeuvres were unsuccessful with the victim pronounced dead at the accident scene.

It’s not known whether he was a resident or tourist or had been travelling with other bikers.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

US stealth bombers call Sevilla air traffic control as they return from bombing Iran

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop