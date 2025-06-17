Benidorm high-speed chase ends with car containing 1.5 kilos of ecstasy pills crashing into road sign

A HIGH-SPEED car chase in Benidorm’s streets ended in a vehicle carrying 7,240 ecstasy pills crashing into a road sign.

Two men- both aged 35 and of undisclosed nationalities- have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

Their rental car was stopped in the early hours of the morning at a police checkpoint but then sped off.

ECSTASY STASH

Police patrols were drafted in to seal off main exits around the city and to safeguard the safety of other road users.

The pursuit ended when the car hit a road sign and the occupants trying to escape on foot.

They were intercepted and detained by officers just a few metres away from the crash scene.

A search of the car uncovered a big stash of 7,240 ecstasy pills weighing just under one-and-a-half kilos.

Officers seized €680 in cash and several mobile phones including a satellite phone which had the capability to block geo-location tracking.

They also had a pepper spray, presumably for self-protection if needed.

Both men were brought before a Benidorm court with one of them having a criminal record.