Benidorm plans sparkling clean welcome for tourists this summer

BENIDORM is increasing its street cleaning and waste collection teams from Sunday to meet the demands of the summer holiday season.

Staff numbers will rise to 200 through till mid-September to give ‘the best image of the city’ to residents and tourists.

Benidorm’s councillor responsible for street cleaning, Luis Navarro, said: “Three daily shifts will be reinforced to cover 24 hours a day to improve the service when the population multiplies and therefore there’s a lot more waste to deal with.”

Navarro referred to a greater number of rubbish bags already appearing outside street waste containers along with a larger amount of cardboard material.

“There is a door-to-door collection service across the city for cardboard with an established schedule to cut the excess material left on roads and of course to recycle it,” he added.

In addition to the regular year-round service, ‘summer cleaning work will be carried out again during the afternoons across city districts’.

The councillor said equipment will include a sweeper; a ‘hydro’ vehicle with pressurised water including cleaning chemicals; and a leaf blower.

Big tourist areas like Levante and Poniente beaches will see litter bin emptying increased, with up to eight clearances a day.

Cleaning will also be carried out at the entrances to Benidorm on roads, ditches, and in park-and-ride areas.

“Our hope is that Benidorm not only offers its best image to tourists, but also to all of us who live and work here every day of the year,” Luis Navarro concluded.