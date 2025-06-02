Benidorm launches summer beach season with extra staff keeping area safe and clean

BENIDORM’S summer beach season kicked off on Sunday with more staff to keep the area clean and safe until September 30.

Lifeguard and rescue teams will operate in June between 10am and 7pm, and with an extra hour added to either end of the shift in July, August, and September.

The city’s beaches councillor, Monica Gomez, said: “Benidorm’s beaches are among the few in Spain that offer services all year.”

BENIDORM- READY FOR SUMMER(Benidorm Aytm image)

“They are adjusted depending on the season and over the summer, there’s a significant rise in staff.”

44 people will be on duty each day during the summer including nine lifeguards each at Levante and Poniente beaches.

Lifeguards will also be operating at the three accessible beaches of Levante, parque de Elche, and La Cala.

There will be five nurses based at first-aid stations, along with a lifeboat on duty operating at sea plus extra ambulance staff with vehicles doubled to four.

Security will be ramped up with 32 officers from the Benidorm Policia Local beach unit patrolling the sands on foot along with two new quad bikes in addition to scooters in the promenades.

There will also be air surveillance from drones plus reinforcements from the Policia Nacional

Keeping the beaches clean will include early morning and late-night teams involving a total of 24 people.

Monica Gomez said: “The beaches are our main tourist attraction and that is why every year we pump in council resources to provide an excellent service to the thousands of people who visit them daily.”