Benidorm is home to the ‘best hotel’ in Spain, according to TripAdvisor

BENIDORM’S Voramar Hotel has been voted as the ‘Best Hotel in Spain 2024’ by users of the TripAdvisor travel portal.

The hotel is situated just a few metres from Poniente Beach, the Sailing Club and the city’s historical, commercial and nightlife district.

The award comes from the annual ‘Best of the Best’ awards based on reviews and grades from TripAdvisor.

VORAMAR’S ROOFTOP POOL

It recognises the hotel’s consistently good reviews and high ranking within the top 10% of properties on the portal.

One reviewer described it as an ‘excellent hotel in every respect with perfect access to the beach’ whilst another praised the staff as being ‘very friendly’.

The Hotel Voramur is celebrating 60 years of trading after opening its doors on April 9, 1965.

The four-star establishment has 136 bedrooms.

Over the decades it has undergone various renovation and improvement works to adapt to the times and the demands of guests.

It says it offers a fresh, quality, modern and Mediterranean environment, with classic throwbacks to its origin in the mid-sixties.

New areas in the last couple of years have included a Cocktail Bar and a Roof Terrace.

A hotel statement said: “Receiving this award on our 60th anniversary is an immense honour and a tribute to all those who have been part of the history of Voramar: founders, workers, customers and collaborators.”