WATCH: TikToker faces €200k fine for hurling rock into ravine in Spanish national park 

A YOUNG man is facing a €200k fine after he threw a large rock down a ravine in Picos de Europa national park, in the north of Spain.

The Guardia Civil has warned the man that the incident is under investigation, after he posted a video showing him throwing the stone in the ravine on TikTok.

“The person who has thrown the stone can face a fine between €5,000 and €200,000,” said a member in the Guardia Civil in a video reaction to the incident.

Throwing a stone is seen as a very serious infraction at Picos de Europa national park in Asturias, since it can damage the environment, animals or visitors.

“When you visit a national park, keep in mind that they are protected environments for their high environmental value and you should not have this type of conduct,” the officer explains.

The incident took place on the so-called ‘Cares-route’ and was uploaded by an account with the name @piedrass.tirar, which literally translates to ‘throw stones’.

Videos on the account show many young people throwing stones from high places, with the video of the incident in Picos de Europa garnering more than 200,000 views.