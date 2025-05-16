16 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 May, 2025 @ 08:00
··
1 min read

Spain’s first-known illegal opium farm is closed down by police in Murcia

by
Spain's first-known illegal opium farm is closed down by police in Murcia

POLICE have dismantled the first-known illegal opium farm in Spain and arrested two men.

It was being operated by two brothers in the Cartagena area of the Murcia region.

The Los Caballeros farm covers around 3,000 m2 and the Policia Nacional say they found the clandestine operation in its early stages.

READ MORE:

OPIUM POPPIES(Pixabay image)

507 opium plants were seized with authorities believing that if the land had been fully cultivated, the crop could have reached 120,000 plants.

The La Verdad newspaper reported that the discovery surprised the police in the country’s first investigation in mass illegal opium growing.

Their findings were reported to the Department of Health which does not have a protocol in regard to opium.

Investigators believe the plantation was not solely aimed at making heroin but also to be used in synthetic drugs and the mass production of poppy seeds.

A single licensed company is in charge of legal opium crops in Spain.

It runs more than 6,000 hectares of opium poppy farms in regions such as Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y Leon, La Rioja, and the Basque Country.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

At least 15 football fans injured in Barcelona after car ploughs through crowd outside stadium

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop