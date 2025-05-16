Benidorm will fine electric scooter riders up to €500 if they are delivering goods

BENIDORM is tightening up rules over using electric scooters including fines of up to €500 if they are used to deliver goods.

The Policia Local are already checking riders to ensure they are not speeding, are wearing a helmet, are not travelling on pavements, have civil liability insurance, and wear a reflective vest at night.

Now the city is going to keep an eye out for scooters carrying home deliveries of food and other items.

A grace period of a few weeks will see police inform transgressors they are breaking the law, before starting to impose sanctions of between €80 and €500, and in extreme cases, even seizing the scooter.

Benidorm’s Mobility councillor, Francis Muñoz said:” In general national and local laws prohibit transporting goods in vehicles which are not designed for that purpose”.

“We have spotted increasing numbers of scooters breaking the law but over the next few weeks, users will be warned in an awareness campaign,” he added.

Muñoz warned that persistent offenders will be fined and that his priority was road safety.

The checks will be part of monitoring already done by Benidorm’s Policia Local to ensure scooters and their riders are following the law.

Around 20 scooters are subject to a daily spot check in addition to obvious law breakers being pulled over.