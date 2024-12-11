Watch: Bizarre moment Malaga local drives around on a dining chair after attaching it to his e-scooter

A MALAGA local has been spotted riding a dining chair mounted on an electric scooter through the city.

The man was seen near the Parque del Sur in the Ciudad Jardin neighbourhood, calmly scooting along on the dinner chair.

Posted on a popular Instagram account, @fuengirolasequeja, the scene has caused a sensation garnering over 3,000 likes.

Incredulous commenters were in awe of the man, saying: “Someone give this man an Oscar, or a Masters, or something!”

“Things that only happen in Malaga,” said another, while a wry user quipped “He’s taking his Grandma an extra chair for Christmas Eve.”

Meanwhile others criticised the man, noticing he went the wrong way down a one way street.

“All those laughing and commenting are a reflection of our society today…disgusting,” said one commenter.

“A van full of sh*t should have mowed him down,” said another.