Missing Brit is found after vanishing from Malaga almost two months ago

A ‘VULNERABLE’ British woman who disappeared after landing in Malaga has been found alive and returned home.

Tanya (pictured above), arrived at the Costa del Sol airport on October 14 and had not been seen or heard from since.

Her family launched a desperate appeal online that was shared by thousands of people.

Her niece Torie Louise told the Olive Press today: “She has been found and is now home and safe.”

Torie said she is still waiting for updates on where Tanya has been and who managed to find her, adding: “The main thing is she got home safely.”

Over the past weeks, dozens of expats responded to the appeals with offers to help and for more information.

In one of the last updates before Tanya was found, her sister revealed she is a ‘high risk vulnerable person.’

She explained: “Tanya is meant to be on medication but does not have this medication. She has Korsakoff dementia, so can become very confused.

“She also has vertigo so is not completely steady on her feet, so she is at risk of falls.

“She just up and left, the only information we’ve been told so far is that she was at Malaga airport on 14th October 2024.”