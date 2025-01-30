Policeman’s leg nearly lopped off in high speed chase with e-scooter going 80kmh in Spain’s Mallorca

A POLICEMAN’s leg was severely wounded in a high speed chase through tourist-packed streets after two men had struck a child on an overpowered e-scooter.

Police triggered the harrowing pursuit through the Mallorcan capital after spotting two men riding recklessly on a single e-scooter weaving dangerously through crowds at 8.30pm on Calle Nuredduna.

The incident saw the scooter reach a shocking 80 kmh – more than three times the limit in Spain – before hitting the child.

When officers ordered them to stop, the riders attempted to flee on foot, triggering a pursuit through the city centre.

A policeman suffered a serious leg injury in a high speed chase with a scooter going 80 kmh

While police managed to catch one suspect, his accomplice escaped into the narrow streets of the old town.

During the ensuing chaos, the abandoned scooter’s motor was accidentally activated, causing the vehicle to lurch forward.

The spinning front disc struck one of the cops in the leg, biting deeply into a bleeding wound that required immediate hospital attention.

Remarkably, the child struck in the initial collision escaped without injury, according to local emergency services.

Municipal authorities were forced to deploy a crane to remove the modified scooter, while street cleaning crews were called to clean blood from the pavement where the officer was injured.

The detained suspect remains in custody as police investigate the illegal modifications made to the e-scooter.