30 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Madrid city – € 428,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Madrid city - € 428

We present a charming and cosy flat located just a few metres from the emblematic Plaza de Tirso de Molina, in a building with a double entrance built in 1989. Located on the first floor of a modern building with a lift, this property offers comfort and accessibility. With a surface area of 68 square metres, the flat consists of two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes: the main bedroom, very bright, has a balcony overlooking the street, while the second bedroom has a large window overlooking a courtyard. The living room, also exterior, bright and with a balcony overlooking the street, is divided… See full property details

Apartment

Madrid, Madrid

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 428,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Madrid city - € 428,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Inflation rate in Spain climbs to 3% due to higher fuel and electricity prices
Previous Story

Inflation rate in Spain climbs to 3% due to higher fuel and electricity prices

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Inflation rate in Spain climbs to 3% due to higher fuel and electricity prices

Inflation rate in Spain climbs to 3% due to higher fuel and electricity prices

SPAIN’S annual inflation rate rose to 3% in January- up

Exclusive: Pret A Manger is coming to Malaga airport as part of Spain-wide expansion

MALAGA airport will soon be home to a Pret A