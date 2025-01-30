2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Madrid city – € 428,000

We present a charming and cosy flat located just a few metres from the emblematic Plaza de Tirso de Molina, in a building with a double entrance built in 1989. Located on the first floor of a modern building with a lift, this property offers comfort and accessibility. With a surface area of 68 square metres, the flat consists of two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes: the main bedroom, very bright, has a balcony overlooking the street, while the second bedroom has a large window overlooking a courtyard. The living room, also exterior, bright and with a balcony overlooking the street, is divided… See full property details

Apartment

Madrid, Madrid

2 beds 1 baths

€ 428,000