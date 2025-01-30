Robert Lewandowski buys second Mallorca home: Barcelona striker snaps up €11m seafront villa

ROBERT Lewandowski has bought his second home on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

According to German tabloid BILD, the Barcelona FC striker (pictured above inset) has snapped up an €11m seafront villa in the exclusive Camp de Mar resort.

The Pole, who is currently the top scorer in Spain’s La Liga, adds to his villa in Santa Ponsa, which he bought back in 2021 for a reported €3.5m.

The father-of-two is regulalry seen enjoying the island with his wife Anna Lewandowska and their daughters.

The new villa is said to boast an indoor and outdoor pool but is in need of renovations.

Robert and his family enjoying the Mallorca sunshine (Credit: Instagram)

It is not known if or when the family will sell their first home in Calvia.

The family are said to adore Mallorca, with Robert often seen training on an artificial turf pitch in Calvia.

Camp de Mar is situated in the exclusive area of Andratx and has seen multiple celebrity property purchases over the years, including Claudia Schiffer.

Other big names to have made their home in Mallorca include Michael Douglas, who last year said he will be spending the rest of his golden years on the island.