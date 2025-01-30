30 Jan, 2025
30 Jan, 2025 @ 08:00
British man, 63, dies in tragic incident at Tenerife beauty spot

by

A BRITISH man died on Monday after being swept out to sea on the island of Tenerife, it has emerged.

The 63-year-old tourist was dragged away by a strong wave along with two others near the natural pool of Isla Cangrejo (pictured above), on the coast of Santiago del Teide.

The terrifying ordeal occurred shortly before 12pm, when emergency services received reports of three people having been carried 30 metres out to shore.

A rescue helicopter that was roped into the search found one of the three face down in the water.

He was airlifted to a nearby football field to be treated by paramedics, while the other two individuals managed to make it back to shore themselves.

The Brit had entered cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital to be treated for various minor injuries.

Do you know more about this incident? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

Laurence Dollimore

