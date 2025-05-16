British expat in Spain begs for help after animal sanctuary is devastated by floods

A VIDEO has gone viral on TikTok of a British man who dedicates his life to rescuing abused donkeys and brings them to his sanctuary in Murcia.

Dan from Yorkshire runs his sanctuary completely by himself, without help from outside or government subsidies.

By making the video, Dan wants to raise awareness about his financial situation, after his sanctuary got hit by extreme weather and flooding.

“I’m not directly asking for money,” Dan said in his appeal on TikTok.

“But costs are out of control, and all I want is to create a following on this platform, in order to generate some money through social media.”

Dan doesn’t work anymore, since the animals require around 15 hours of his attention each day.

He’s no professional influencer, he said that ‘he doesn’t even know how TikTok works’, but his sincerity spread like a wildfire on the platform.

Hours after his video went viral, Dan posted another video where he was ‘left speechless’ by the overwhelming reaction, gaining thousands of followers and views.

“I’m absolutely speechless,” Dan acknowledged, with the like count already reaching more than 20,000.

“I just want to have enough to be able to pay someone to take over the work for a while, so I can rest a bit,” he said.

A fundraiser has been raised to support Dan financially on gofundme.