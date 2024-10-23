Boy on e-scooter fractures ribs and elbow of 83-year-old woman in horror collision on Spain’s Costa del Sol

AN 83-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a young boy crashed into her while riding an e-scooter.

The horror collision took place on the Torre del Mar seafront at around 4.20pm on Sunday.

The woman was with her family when she was suddenly mowed down by the eight-year-old after he mounted the pavement.

The law states that you must be at least 14 years old to ride an electronic scooter.

The woman was knocked to the ground and suffered serious injuries to her shoulder and leg and had to taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Doctors at the Axarquia Regional Hospital discovered the octogenarian had several fractured ribs, a fractured elbow and bruises all over her body.

Police are now investigating the incident.

According to witnesses, the boy was travelling with another child on the scooter at the time of the accident.

They both reportedly apologised to the woman but fled the scene before police arrived.