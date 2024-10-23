23 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Oct, 2024 @ 13:29
···
1 min read

Boy on e-scooter fractures ribs and elbow of 83-year-old woman in horror collision on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by
Single robber behind wave of e-scooter thefts in Costa Blanca area of Spain
Cordon Press Image

AN 83-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a young boy crashed into her while riding an e-scooter.

The horror collision took place on the Torre del Mar seafront at around 4.20pm on Sunday.

The woman was with her family when she was suddenly mowed down by the eight-year-old after he mounted the pavement.

The law states that you must be at least 14 years old to ride an electronic scooter.

The woman was knocked to the ground and suffered serious injuries to her shoulder and leg and had to taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Doctors at the Axarquia Regional Hospital discovered the octogenarian had several fractured ribs, a fractured elbow and bruises all over her body.

Police are now investigating the incident.

According to witnesses, the boy was travelling with another child on the scooter at the time of the accident.

They both reportedly apologised to the woman but fled the scene before police arrived.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Heavens open above eastern Spain as tourists say they’ve ‘never seen weather like it’ – with areas seeing a year’s worth of rain in 12 hours

Next Story

Watch: Quad bike driver who performed dangerous tricks on notorious motorway in southern Spain faces jail after being identified

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain braces for dreaded DANA this weekend: Intense rain and cold snap to affect entire country

WEATHER experts in Spain have sounded the alarm for this
Major raids in Spain and Ireland today as police target money-laundering operation linked to notorious Hutch gang

Major raids in Spain and Ireland today as police target money-laundering operation linked to notorious Hutch gang

TEN house searches were executed on Wednesday in Lanzarote by