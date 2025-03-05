Daughters of man missing since 1984 discover he was living in Valencia before being killed in last year’s DANA disaster 

A GRANADA man who vanished without trace in 1984, died 40 years later in October’s Valencia floods.

Miguel Morales, 72, was declared officially dead in 2016, but his body was discovered in a Quart de Poblet orange field in November- possibly dragged by flood torrents from another area.

His daughter Sara said: “The Guardia Civil called us in mid-November because nobody claimed his body after they identified him via his fingerprint which appeared on his first DNI identity card.”

“He had no current documentation on him,” she added.

Sara was just a one-year-old baby and had a sister- aged three at the time- when their father vanished.

Miguel’s wife filed a missing person report and it took until 2016 when a judge ruled him as deceased- retroactively from 1994 when the 10 years set by the civil code had passed.

“As we had filed reports for his disappearance, the Guardia phoned us to notify about his body,” Sara said.

Since his disappearance 41 years ago, Miguel had lived totally off the radar.

“He had no ID, no bank account, no medical card, no medical history and never applied for a state pension,” Sara revealed.

“I contacted several associations but he was classified as homeless and nobody knew anything about him in Valencia.”

Miguel Morales had mental health problems when he lived in Granada and had been hospitalised.

Sara said it was common for him to ‘disappear for for two to three days’.

His family arranged a cremation in Valencia with his ashes transferred to Granada.