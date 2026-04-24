30 Jul, 2026
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24 Apr, 2026 @ 11:41
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Early morning shock in Andalucia after 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes homes in Granada

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AN earthquake has shaken parts of Granada early this morning, waking people up across the area.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the earthquake happened around 6am local time, with its epicentre just east of Jayena.

The quake registered a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 12 kilometres.

People in towns such as Padul, Ogijares, Escuzar and Alhama said they felt the ground move.

Some calls even came from Torrox in Malaga.

READ MORE: Experts fear Mount Etna will tumble into the sea – and create a tsunami that destroys the Spanish coast

The Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA 112) said several people reported the earthquake.

However, no injuries or damage have been reported.

Officials say small earthquakes like this are quite common in southern Spain, but it is still important to be careful.

They advise keeping a first aid kit at home and knowing how to turn off gas, water and electricity if needed.

Heavy items should not be placed on high shelves where they could fall and cause injury.

READ MORE: WATCH: Huge tsunami drills in Cadiz: Thousands rehearse for disaster as alerts bleat out ‘get to the third floor!’

During an earthquake, staying inside a building is safest. It is best to take cover under a strong table or near a wall or corner.

If outside, it is important to stay away from buildings, glass and power lines.

Afterwards, checking for injuries and calling 112 if help is needed is advised. 

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.

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Manon joins The Olive Press from Thomas More Hogeschool until May. She has experience writing and making podcasts.

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