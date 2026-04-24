AN earthquake has shaken parts of Granada early this morning, waking people up across the area.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the earthquake happened around 6am local time, with its epicentre just east of Jayena.

The quake registered a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 12 kilometres.

People in towns such as Padul, Ogijares, Escuzar and Alhama said they felt the ground move.

Some calls even came from Torrox in Malaga.

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? Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 3,5 con epicentro en #Jayena #Granada



? El 1-1-2 ha recibido varias llamadas informando del sismo que ha sido sentido por la población sin ocasionar daños https://t.co/LRhKl2UqlW — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 24, 2026

The Andalusian Emergency Agency (EMA 112) said several people reported the earthquake.

However, no injuries or damage have been reported.

Officials say small earthquakes like this are quite common in southern Spain, but it is still important to be careful.

They advise keeping a first aid kit at home and knowing how to turn off gas, water and electricity if needed.

Heavy items should not be placed on high shelves where they could fall and cause injury.

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? ¿Sabes cómo actuar en caso de #terremoto?



Sigue nuestros consejos para aprender a protegerte antes, durante y después del sismo ?? pic.twitter.com/Z7gOLQIzgR — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) April 24, 2026

During an earthquake, staying inside a building is safest. It is best to take cover under a strong table or near a wall or corner.

If outside, it is important to stay away from buildings, glass and power lines.

Afterwards, checking for injuries and calling 112 if help is needed is advised.

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