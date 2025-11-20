WATCH: Huge tsunami drills in Cadiz: Thousands rehearse for disaster as alerts bleat out ‘get to the third floor!’

HUNDREDS of thousands of people along the Cadiz coastline received an emergency alert this morning as Andalucia played host to the largest tsunami drill ever carried out in Spain.

At 10.14am, an ES ALERT warning system message was sent to all mobile phones mimicking what would happen if a deadly wave was about to strike – similar to the one that flattened Lisbon in 1755, killing an estimated 50,000 people.

READ MORE: Huge Andalucia tsunami drill to send phone alerts to EVERYONE in coastal risk zones – as region prepares for catastrophic ‘Lisbon-style’ earthquake scenario

A las 10.13h se ha enviado mensaje Es-Alert ???a los municipios de la costa de #Cádiz informando de las recomendaciones. Subir tres plantas o más o ir a puntos de encuentro. Hoy no hay que hacer nada, pero en caso real podría salvarte la vida.#SimulacroRespuesta25 pic.twitter.com/49XwZjLHCf — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 20, 2025

In English and Spanish, the text read: “DRILL DRILL TSUNAMI WARNING THAT MAY AFFECT THE ATLANTIC COAST, MOVE AWAY FROM THE BEACH TOWARDS THE ESTABLISHED AREAS AS MEETING POINTS OR AT A HEIGHT HIGHER THAN 3 FLOORS.”

Approximately 20,000 people participated in a series of drills designed to test the region’s response to a possible tsunami – including emergency services personnel, students, hospitality staff and the general public.

READ MORE: Tsunami expert warns southern Spain is NOT prepared for a monster wave – and that Monday’s earthquake off Portugal should serve as a warning

#SimulacroRespuesta25 Tras el mensaje Es-Alert los centros educativos situados en zona de riesgo activan su Plan de Autoprotección y comienza la evacuación de alumnado y profesorado@CadizJunta @InteriorJunta @EducaAnd pic.twitter.com/45tfrScTQe — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 20, 2025

The simulation covered five different scenarios in various locations.

Around the historic centre of Cadiz, such as Plaza de San Antonio, drills focused on evacuating people inland or to a safe height in a process known as a ‘vertical evacuation’.

READ MORE: Spain tsunami warning: Experts say deadly weather phenomenon will hit the country by this date – with multiple coasts at risk

#SimulacroRespuesta25 Se han evacuado más de 2.500 alumnos de hasta nueve centros educativos situados en el casco histórico de #Cádiz y los trasladado a una zona segura @CadizJunta @InteriorJunta @EducaAnd pic.twitter.com/BJ1XYh3R1X — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 20, 2025

On the beachfront at Playa de Santa Maria del Mar, emergency services practiced rescuing bathers or surfers caught in the water and quickly evacuating the beach.

Clips posted by Andalucia’s emergency agency on social media show medical personnel hauling volunteers off the sand on stretchers.

READ MORE: Watch: Major resort is first in Spain to be declared ‘tsunami ready’ by the UN after performing evacuation drills and erecting warning signs – as experts predict monster wave ‘within 30 years’

#SimulacroRespuesta25 Las zonas seguras donde han sido trasladados alumnos y personal docente: Plaza Mina y Plaza San Antonio #Cádiz

En ambas se ha instalado un #PMA para coordinar las atenciones a los escolares pic.twitter.com/KwUOfejD2m — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 20, 2025

At the Museo de Cadiz, tests were conducted to see whether assets of cultural heritage could be protected if a major tsunami rolled in.

Damage and evacuation drills also took place in the port area of Zona Franca, while military and emergency services took part in a search-and-rescue exercise in the nearby town of El Puerto de Santa Maria.

READ MORE: UNESCO calls on Baleares towns to get ready for a tsunami, with claim that Mediterranean is 100% certain to suffer one in next 30 years

#Simulacro #Respuesta25

Los equipos sanitarios prueban los tiempos de respuesta en caso de emergencia real



En la Plaza de San Antonio, simulación de una asistencia sanitaria



#061 @CadizJunta @InteriorJunta pic.twitter.com/EsDav7AnGM — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 20, 2025

In the event of a real tsunami, the public are urged to move immediately to higher floors or safe inland points, avoid lifts and cars entirely, help anyone struggling, and keep a battery-powered radio handy.

One thing they should never do is lean out of windows to see what is happening, and avoid calling 112 unless there is an immediate life-threatening emergency.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Could eruption of La Palma volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands trigger a tsunami?

#Simulacro #Respuesta25



En la Playa de Santa María del Mar de #Cádiz se ha ensayado el aviso a surfistas, rescate de accidentados y evacuación y cierre de la playa@CadizJunta @InteriorJunta pic.twitter.com/GYDQDtb9w3 — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 20, 2025

Authorities stress that the risk is theoretical but the impact would be enormous.

A major quake off Portugal’s Atlantic shelf could generate massive waves hitting parts of the Andalucian coast in under an hour.

READ MORE: Experts warn of new tsunami formation process which could generate six metre waves off the coast of Spain’s Andalucia

#SimulacroRespuesta25 Entre los medios desplegados por #GREA112 en #Cádiz un dron utilizado para búsqueda de personas desaparecidas pic.twitter.com/jAtQB59gfe — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 20, 2025

Officials say the drill is essential because Andalucia hosts some of Spain’s busiest tourist resorts, where many residents and visitors would have little idea how to react.

The drill is the fourth major emergency simulation carried out by Andalucia since 2021, but by far the most ambitious.

READ MORE: WATCH: Beach chaos after ‘mini tsunami’ surprises bathers in Cadiz, southwestern Spain

#SimulacroRespuesta25 Operativos de emergencia se afanan para rescatar a las posibles víctimas tras el derrumbe de un edificio en la Zona Franca de #Cádiz

#CES061 atiende a los heridos en el lugar junto con @CruzRojaCA donde se hace un primer triaje @InteriorJunta@CadizJunta pic.twitter.com/YJVIRRNTdE — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 20, 2025

Experts stress that, while the probability of a large Lisbon-style tsunami striking southern Spain in any given year is low, the event remains a realistic long-term hazard in the region’s seismic history – serious enough that authorities plan for it despite the slim odds.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.