20 Nov, 2025
20 Nov, 2025 @ 14:58
·
Warning for drivers in Spain: A new light is mandatory from January but this one mistake could land you with a €200 fine

MOTORISTS in Spain will soon have to discard their red warning triangles in case of a breakdown- to be replaced by a compulsory V16 emergency light from January 1.

Anybody not using one can face a fine of up to €200 and that penalty also applies to unapproved beacons and when they are not placed on top of the vehicle.

The lights approved by the DGT Traffic Authority are designed to signal a breakdown without a driver having to run the risk of getting out of the car.

V16 BEACON

Its mandatory implementation makes Spain the first country to make a definitive commitment to this signalling system.

Since 2021, their use was already an alternative to triangles, but improved technology has made it possible to produce a higher quality beacon that is compatible with relaying real-time information.

The DGT has warned that only V16 lights that have been officially certified will be valid.

They include the name of the testing laboratory and an identification number on the device.

A V16 light is placed on the roof from inside the vehicle, reducing exposure to danger.

It sends out a more effective warning than triangles and can be seen for up to a kilometre.

The light is linked automatically linked to the DGT platform.

A built-in SIM card transmits the car’s location when the beacon is switched on with emergency services automatically getting the details.

Motorists with navigation apps will also get a warning ahead of reaching the broken-down car.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

