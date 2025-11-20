One in four people suffers a rheumatic disease: Quirónsalud Marbella launches new Rheumatology Unit

JOINT pain, stiffness, fatigue, and loss of mobility are symptoms that millions of people tend to attribute to aging – but in many cases, they mask underlying rheumatic diseases.

According to the EPISER study by the Spanish Society of Rheumatology, one in four people in Spain has a rheumatic condition, making this group of diseases one of the leading causes of disability among adults.

In response, Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella has created a new Rheumatology Unit led by Dr. Nerea Costas Torrijo, with the goal of providing specialized diagnosis and treatment for patients across the Costa del Sol.

“In this densely populated area, there was no specific Rheumatology Unit. From our center we now offer comprehensive care for rheumatic diseases, with the aim of improving patients’ health and quality of life close to home, without requiring long journeys,” Dr. Costas explained.

A Key Specialty for Joint Health

The new unit will treat both chronic conditions and acute episodes of joint pain or inflammation.

“The most common rheumatic conditions include osteoarthritis and soft-tissue disorders such as tendinitis or bursitis, as well as osteoporosis. These are followed by the various forms of arthritis, of which gout and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common,” Dr. Costas noted.

She emphasised that rheumatology is increasingly interdisciplinary: “Close collaboration with other services is essential, as musculoskeletal diseases often affect other organs, such as the skin. Some conditions, such as osteoporosis, are closely linked to menopause, making coordination with Gynecology especially important. We also work with Rehabilitation for conservative treatments and with Traumatology when surgery is required”.

In addition to diagnostic care, the unit focuses on offering individualized treatments tailored to each type of rheumatic disease, adjusting therapies according to severity and patient needs.

With this new unit – also staffed by Dr. Pablo Manzano and Dr. Cynthia León – Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella reinforces its commitment to specialized and comprehensive care for patients with rheumatic diseases, improving quality of life and reducing the need for travel across the Costa del Sol.

