20 Nov, 2025
Schoolboy rushed to hospital for emergency operation after classmate stabs him in the chest on Costa Blanca street

TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL

A SCHOOLBOY, 16, needed emergency surgery after being stabbed by a classmate in a Torrevieja street.

The attack happened on the city’s Avenida de las Valencianas on Wednesday at around 2pm, close to the KFC restaurant.

Torrevieja’s Policia Local arrested the assailant and handed him over to the custody of the Guardia Civil.

IES LAS LAGUNAS

The two boys are students at the nearby IES Las Lagunas college.

The aggressor- age undisclosed- was scheduled to appear before a Juvenile Court on Thursday.

The Guardia Civil pointed out that the attack was not related to bullying but did not expand on any possible motive.

The injured boy- born in the Dominican Republic- suffered a wound to his chest and was admitted to Torrevieja Hospital.

An emergency operation was performed which went successfully and the teenager is out of danger.

Winter is here: Orange alert issued for snowfall in northern Spain as temperatures plunge across the peninsula

