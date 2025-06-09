Hooded teenage gang brutally beat up boy in horrific attack outside school in Spain

A TEENAGE gang has been arrested by the Policia Nacional for seriously injuring a boy outside a Valencia school.

Six minors aged between 14 and 17 years were detained last Thursday.

It’s been revealed that the same group had been investigated for a similar incident in February involving a student outside another city school.

The latest assault happened on April 14 in the Maritim district of Valencia.

Around 10 teenagers covered with hoods waited at the school entrance for their target to appear.

They then pounced and assaulted him with wooden clubs- some of which had nails in them,

Sandwich boards from a nearby shop were also thrown at him.

The boy managed to escape and take refuge inside a tobacconist.

He suffered numerous head injuries and head trauma- requiring hospital treatment and seven stitches.

Six of the gang were identified and arrested with the matter now in the hands of Valencia’s Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation remains active with the possibility of more arrests.