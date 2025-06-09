Two Brits behind botched ‘prison-break’ lose appeals against eight-year jail terms for drug trafficking in Ibiza

TWO British men behind a botched ‘prison-break’ to rescue a drug trafficker, have lost their Suprme Court appeal against drug convictions in Ibiza.

The unnamed duo, aged 24 and 30 years, were arrested in October 2023 and were found guilty last autumn

They were each given eight years in prison along with fines of €945,000.

The men tried to free an arrested associate of theirs who was being transported in a Guardia Civil van for a dental appointment.

MORE IBIZA NEWS:

The escape bid was bungled as they attempted to cut off the Guardia vehicle.

Though the prisoner escaped- allegedly a major player in a British drug trafficking crew with a UK arrest and extradition warrant in his name – he was recaptured.

His ‘rescuers’ pistol-whipped two officers during the assualt.

The two Brits were subsequently arrested but searches then uncovered drugs valued at over €237,000 in one of their homes and over €80,000 in cash.

Narcotics were also discovered in a rented storage room and container belonging to a warehouse firm.

At the time of their arrests, the Brits said they were only temporarily in Ibiza- one on holiday and the other as a remote worker.

The ‘holidaymaker’ was detained at the airport ahead of his flight to London.

The Balearic Islands High Court convicted the Brits last November of the drugs charges.

That lead to the convicted duo launching a challenge based on a total of 11 violations of constitutional rights between them.

That included the right to personal privacy, the presumption of innocence, and the right to judicial protection.

All of the appeals were thrown out by the Supreme Court.