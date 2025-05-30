Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham parties in Ibiza with footballer brother and Wayne Lineker 

JUDE Bellingham has been spotted enjoying a holiday in Ibiza together with his younger brother Jobe, and entrepreneur and Gary lineker’s brother Wayne.

The Real Madrid midfielder was seen at O Beach Ibiza on Tuesday, enjoying drinks and the atmosphere with his group of friends.

O Beach was thrilled to have Jude and his brother in attendance, posting a photo of the pair on their official Instagram page story @obeachibiza.

“Always a pleasure to have the boys parting @oceanbeachibiza @judebellingham @jobebellingham,” read the caption.

Wayne Lineker’s Instagram post. (Photo: @waynelineker)

Wayne Lineker also posted a photo on Instagram, hanging out with Bellingham and his friends, saying in the caption: “We’re just happy to be here”.

Finishing third-place in both the 2024 Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Men’s Player polls, Bellingham is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

He made his senior debut in August 2019, at the age of 16 years and 38 days.

He signed for Real Madrid in 2023 for a fee of €103 million.

In his first season, Bellingham was the club’s top league scorer, helped them win the league title and the Champions League, and was voted La Liga Player of the Season.