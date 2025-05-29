Outrage in Mallorca as German real estate company ‘makes fun’ of island’s housing crisis 

A SLOGAN has caused outrage among the inhabitants and visitors of Mallorca, with a text seemingly making fun of the island’s housing crisis.

‘Game of Homes’ is the new advertising campaign that the German real estate company Kensington has placed on large billboards in various parts of the island.

The advertiser, an intermediary in the purchase and sale of homes, dedicates the large panel to proclaiming that the housing market is a ‘Game of Houses’.

The billboard on the image spread by an Instagram-account (@politicament.incorrecta), is located on the road that goes to Magaluf, Son Ferrer i el Toro, an area that is known for its real estate developments.

“This real estate agency makes the real estate market seem like a game of homes,” the profile stated.

The real estate company’s slogan takes as a reference the series Game of Thrones, premiered in 2011 on HBO.

The famous medieval television series, drama and fantasy, bases its plot on the collection of novels written by the American George R. R. Martin, where he recounts the experiences of a group of characters from different noble houses on the fictional continent of Westeros to have control of the Iron Throne and govern the seven kingdoms that make up the territory.