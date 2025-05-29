29 May, 2025
29 May, 2025 @ 17:00
Three dead and three injured after cattle shed roof collapses in northern Spain

by
THREE people died on Thursday and three others were injured- two seriously- when the roof of an under-construction cattle shed collapsed in northern Spain.

Emergency services in the Asturias region were notified about the incident shortly before 1pm.

The La Nueva España portal reported that the building in Coaña was being refurbished to accommodate a new area for cows.

DISTANT VIEW OF COLLAPSED WAREHOUSE(Asturias 112 image)

For reasons unknown, the roof caved in and fell on workers inside the structure.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital in Jarrio and a third was airlifted by helicopter to the Asturias University Hospital.

Three others at the scene were unharmed.

The workers had been sub-contracted for the construction work by firms in Lugo, Llanera and Navia.

The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation.

Alex Trelinski

