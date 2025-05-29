Tourist flats blamed but it’s politicians in the firing line as Spain’s rental housing stock plunges by half in four years

SPAIN’S rental housing market has experienced a dramatic decline, with available long-term rental properties halving over the past four years.

While tourist flats are often cited as the primary culprit, experts argue that policies and regulatory decisions have significantly contributed to the crisis.

The reduction in long-term rental availability cannot be solely attributed to the rise of tourist and seasonal rentals, according to a report by Idealista.

READ MORE: Another Spanish supermarket chain falls as Spain’s supermarket wars heat up – Olive Press News Spain

Factors such as restrictive housing laws, lack of incentives for landlords, and bureaucratic hurdles in property development have played substantial roles in the decline of rental stock.

The amount of rental homes in Spain has halved in just four years.

In response to mounting public pressure, the Spanish government has implemented measures targeting short-term rentals.

These include a proposed 21% tax on holidays, stricter licensing requirements, and empowering homeowners’ associations to veto tourist rentals in their buildings.

However, critics argue that these actions address symptoms rather than root causes.

READ MORE: Spain’s new anti-smoking law will increase smoke-free areas including bar and restaurant terraces – Olive Press News Spain

The lack of affordable housing construction, prolonged approval processes for new developments, and policies that disincentivize long-term renting have exacerbated the situation.

Furthermore, the focus on regulating tourist accommodations may overlook the broader structural issues affecting Spain’s housing market.

As Spain grapples with this housing crisis, a comprehensive approach that balances tourism’s economic benefits with the need for accessible long-term housing is essential.

Addressing underlying policy shortcomings and ensuring an environment that boosts affordable housing development may prove more effective than targeting tourist rentals alone.