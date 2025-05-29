Spain’s new anti-smoking law will increase smoke-free areas including bar and restaurant terraces

A DRAFT of Spain’s new anti-smoking law has been virtually completed according to Health Minister, Monica Garcia.

Speaking to SER Radio on Thursday, Garcia revealed that smoke-free areas will be extended to terraces, canopies, works vehicles, university campuses, school playgrounds, sports facilities, public swimming pools and outdoor leisure areas.

The proposed ban will cover conventional tobacco as well as vapes.

Garcia said: “Restrictions are backed by scientific evidence, by international experience and by the recommendations of the European Union.”

“In addition, they are backed by a majority of people including smokers, who ask us to be resolute against the scourge of tobacco.”

The minister stressed the need to guarantee safe and healthy environments for everybody, especially for vulnerable groups such as children.

“This measure responds to a focus on health equity, recognizing that everyone has the right not to be exposed to smoke involuntarily,” Garcia added,

The process to get the bill passed is not straight-forward, once it has been approved by the Council of Ministers.

The battle will come in Congress where the government is in a minority and may have to water down measures to gain approval.

That might involve making concessions in areas like bar and restaurant terraces.

Garcia has not given a timetable for getting it onto the statute book.

“We hope the draft law can see the light of day soon and become a reality as soon as possible,” she commented.

“ Every space gained from tobacco smoke is a space gained from health and life.”