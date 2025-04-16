16 Apr, 2025
16 Apr, 2025 @ 15:45
Smoking ban announced for all beaches at popular Costa Blanca resort

by
Smoking ban introduced across all 13 beaches of popular Costa Blanca resort
VILLAJOYOSA'S MAIN BEACH

VILLAJOYOSA has banned smoking on all of its beaches with the city signing up to the Valencian Community’s Smoke-Free Beaches network.

Last month, a ban was announced at Albir beach in l’Alfas del Pi.

Neighbouring Benidorm last summer introduced curbs across large sections of their main Levante and Poniente beaches.

READ MORE:

HEALTH COUNCILLOR, MAITE SANCHEZ

Villajoyosa’s restrictions will cover 13 beaches and coves with the aim of creating healthy spaces for visitors.

Smoke-free flags will be displayed to warn visitors above the ban.

The council will also launch awareness campaigns about the dangers of smoking.

Health councillor, Maite Sanchez, said “All beach users will be able to enjoy a healthy and sustainable environmentally-friendly tourist area.”

“Not only does tobacco harm the health of bathers, but cigarette butts degrade the state of the sand and waters, in addition to damaging the environment,” Maite added.

A 2018 survey by the European Environment Agency showed that cigarette butts were the biggest source of beach pollution.

Besides the mess, they can kill marine life if swallowed.

