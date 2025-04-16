16 Apr, 2025
16 Apr, 2025 @ 15:43
Where and when to catch the Semana Santa processions in Mijas on the Costa del Sol

Penitents from ?El Rocio? brotherhood are seen carrying the statue of Christ as they take part in a procession during the Holy Tuesday, to mark the Holy Week celebrations. Thousands of worshippers wait to see the processions with the statues of Christ and the Virgin Mary as part of the traditional Holy Week celebrations. In Andalusia, Easter brings together thousands of people from all over the world and it's considered one of the most important religious and cultural events of the year. (Photo by Jesus Merida / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 60806048

THE Costa del Sol town of Mijas is set to mark Semana Santa (Holy Week) with a series of traditional processions taking place between April 17 and 20. 

Residents and visitors alike are invited to witness these religious events, which feature elaborately decorated floats, hooded penitents, and solemn music as they wind through the streets of Mijas Pueblo and Las Lagunas.

Here is the full schedule of processions:

Thursday, April 17

6.30pm: Procession of the Pontifical, Royal and Venerable Dominican Archconfraternity of the Sweet Name of Jesus the Nazarene, the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows, Our Lady of the Rosary, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Dominic of Guzmán

Attended by: Ana Mata, mayor of Mijas

Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Calle Alegre, 2

7.30pm: Via Crucis of the Brotherhood of the Living Jesus, Our Lady of Peace, and Our Lady of Piety

Attended by: Eloy Belmonte, deputy mayor of Las Lagunas, and Silvia Marín, councillor for Festivals and Traditions

Departure point: Parish of San Manuel González

Friday, April 18

7.00pm: Procession of the Venerable Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Peace, the Blessed Virgin of Solitude, and Saint John the Evangelist

Attended by: Ana Mata, mayor of Mijas

Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception

9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Holy Burial

Attended by: Juan Carlos Cuevas, deputy mayor, and Mª Francisca Alarcón, councillor for Social Inclusion

Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception

9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Living Jesus, Our Lady of Peace, and Our Lady of Piety

Attended by: Eloy Belmonte, deputy mayor of Las Lagunas, and Juan José Torres, councillor for Infrastructure

Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Plaza Cristo de la Unión

9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Crucified Christ and the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows

Attended by: Juan Carlos Maldonado, deputy mayor, and Daniel Teruel, councillor for Operational Services

Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Calle Cártama

Sunday, April 20

12.30pm: Procession of the Resurrected Christ

Attended by: Juan Carlos Cuevas, deputy mayor, and Mª Francisca Alarcón, councillor for Social Inclusion

Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

