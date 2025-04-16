Where and when to catch the Semana Santa processions in Mijas on the Costa del Sol

Thursday, April 17

6.30pm: Procession of the Pontifical, Royal and Venerable Dominican Archconfraternity of the Sweet Name of Jesus the Nazarene, the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows, Our Lady of the Rosary, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Dominic of Guzmán

Attended by: Ana Mata, mayor of Mijas

Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Calle Alegre, 2

7.30pm: Via Crucis of the Brotherhood of the Living Jesus, Our Lady of Peace, and Our Lady of Piety

Attended by: Eloy Belmonte, deputy mayor of Las Lagunas, and Silvia Marín, councillor for Festivals and Traditions

Departure point: Parish of San Manuel González

Friday, April 18

7.00pm: Procession of the Venerable Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Peace, the Blessed Virgin of Solitude, and Saint John the Evangelist

Attended by: Ana Mata, mayor of Mijas

Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception

9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Holy Burial

Attended by: Juan Carlos Cuevas, deputy mayor, and Mª Francisca Alarcón, councillor for Social Inclusion

Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception

9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Living Jesus, Our Lady of Peace, and Our Lady of Piety

Attended by: Eloy Belmonte, deputy mayor of Las Lagunas, and Juan José Torres, councillor for Infrastructure

Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Plaza Cristo de la Unión

9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Crucified Christ and the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows

Attended by: Juan Carlos Maldonado, deputy mayor, and Daniel Teruel, councillor for Operational Services

Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Calle Cártama

Sunday, April 20

12.30pm: Procession of the Resurrected Christ

Attended by: Juan Carlos Cuevas, deputy mayor, and Mª Francisca Alarcón, councillor for Social Inclusion

Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception