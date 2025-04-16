Where and when to catch the Semana Santa processions in Mijas on the Costa del Sol

THE Costa del Sol town of Mijas is set to mark Semana Santa (Holy Week) with a series of traditional processions taking place between April 17 and 20.
Residents and visitors alike are invited to witness these religious events, which feature elaborately decorated floats, hooded penitents, and solemn music as they wind through the streets of Mijas Pueblo and Las Lagunas.
Here is the full schedule of processions:
Thursday, April 17
6.30pm: Procession of the Pontifical, Royal and Venerable Dominican Archconfraternity of the Sweet Name of Jesus the Nazarene, the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows, Our Lady of the Rosary, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Dominic of Guzmán
Attended by: Ana Mata, mayor of Mijas
Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Calle Alegre, 2
7.30pm: Via Crucis of the Brotherhood of the Living Jesus, Our Lady of Peace, and Our Lady of Piety
Attended by: Eloy Belmonte, deputy mayor of Las Lagunas, and Silvia Marín, councillor for Festivals and Traditions
Departure point: Parish of San Manuel González
Friday, April 18
7.00pm: Procession of the Venerable Brotherhood of the Most Holy Christ of Peace, the Blessed Virgin of Solitude, and Saint John the Evangelist
Attended by: Ana Mata, mayor of Mijas
Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception
9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Holy Burial
Attended by: Juan Carlos Cuevas, deputy mayor, and Mª Francisca Alarcón, councillor for Social Inclusion
Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception
9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Living Jesus, Our Lady of Peace, and Our Lady of Piety
Attended by: Eloy Belmonte, deputy mayor of Las Lagunas, and Juan José Torres, councillor for Infrastructure
Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Plaza Cristo de la Unión
9.00pm: Procession of the Brotherhood of the Crucified Christ and the Blessed Virgin of Sorrows
Attended by: Juan Carlos Maldonado, deputy mayor, and Daniel Teruel, councillor for Operational Services
Departure point: Casa Hermandad, Calle Cártama
Sunday, April 20
12.30pm: Procession of the Resurrected Christ
Attended by: Juan Carlos Cuevas, deputy mayor, and Mª Francisca Alarcón, councillor for Social Inclusion
Departure point: Parish of the Immaculate Conception