Popular Costa Blanca tourist beach bans smoking this summer

L’ALFAS DEL PI will ban smoking this summer on L’Albir beach as part of its ongoing campaign to promote good health.

L’Alfas mayor, Vicente Arques, announced the news on Friday.

“This measure is part of the council’s policy to position ourselves as a benchmark for healthy international tourism,” he said.

It’s the latest Alicante province beach to prohibit smoking on beaches in recent years.

Restrictions were implemented on Benidorm’s Levante and Poniente beaches last summer.

A 2018 survey by the European Environment Agency showed that cigarette butts were the biggest source of beach pollution.

Besides the mess, the butts can kill marine life if swallowed.

There have been calls in Spain for many years for a nationwide ban but nothing has ever materialised, with decisions left to local councils.