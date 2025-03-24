24 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Mar, 2025 @ 13:00
··
1 min read

First direct flights this summer between the Channel Islands and the Costa Blanca

by
First direct flights this summer between the Channel Islands and the Costa Blanca

THE first direct flights between the Channel Islands and Alicante-Elche airport will launch this summer.

Guernsey-based Aurigny will run six services to and from the Costa Blanca between Saturday July 5 and Saturday August 9.

The weekly flight will depart for Alicante-Elche at 8.10am, arriving at 12.20pm.

READ MORE:

AURIGNY FLIES OVER GUERNSEY(Cordon Press image)

The return service leaves Spain at 1.20pm and lands back at the home base at 3.55pm.

Aurigny is owned by the Guernsey government and was founded in 1968.

It operates an internal flight to the most northerly of the Channel Islands- Alderney- as well as to UK airports.

It’s summer programme also features connections with Nice, Porto, and Bastia.

The new route adds to Alicante-Elche airport’s destination portfolio taking in 30 countries.

The high season will see the first link to Athens operated by Easyjet, while Wizz Air will debut the airport’s first flights to Belgrade.

Other new services will include Ryanair routes to Linz and Salzburg in Austria.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcaucin with pool garage - € 389
Previous Story

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alcaucin with pool garage – € 389,500

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop