First direct flights this summer between the Channel Islands and the Costa Blanca

THE first direct flights between the Channel Islands and Alicante-Elche airport will launch this summer.

Guernsey-based Aurigny will run six services to and from the Costa Blanca between Saturday July 5 and Saturday August 9.

The weekly flight will depart for Alicante-Elche at 8.10am, arriving at 12.20pm.

AURIGNY FLIES OVER GUERNSEY(Cordon Press image)

The return service leaves Spain at 1.20pm and lands back at the home base at 3.55pm.

Aurigny is owned by the Guernsey government and was founded in 1968.

It operates an internal flight to the most northerly of the Channel Islands- Alderney- as well as to UK airports.

It’s summer programme also features connections with Nice, Porto, and Bastia.

The new route adds to Alicante-Elche airport’s destination portfolio taking in 30 countries.

The high season will see the first link to Athens operated by Easyjet, while Wizz Air will debut the airport’s first flights to Belgrade.

Other new services will include Ryanair routes to Linz and Salzburg in Austria.