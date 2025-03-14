Costa Blanca airport scoops ‘Best in Europe’ award after record-breaking year for passenger numbers

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport has won a ‘Best in Europe’ award for the fifth time.

The 2024 honour is handed down by the Airports Council International (ACI) in the category of airports serving between 15 to 25 million passengers.

It recognises excellence in service and the range of facilities offered to travellers.

ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT INTERIOR

It is awarded by studying feedback from passengers using Alicante-Elche which welcomed a record number of travellers last year.

People are asked about their experience in various categories including access, facilities, the friendliness of the staff, security and waiting times at the security control.

It’s the third consecutive year that Alicante-Elche has been a winner after introducing an AI chatbot called Oli to help travellers.

It helps passengers find flights and answer queries.

2024 also saw the terminal expand its duty-free shop with new interactive elements as well as opening its first Sensory Room for autistic travellers.

The award will be presented in early September at the ‘ACI World Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition’ gala in Guangzhou, China.

In addition, the ACI has included the Costa Blanca airport in its ‘ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence’ recognition for 2024- only one out 10 airports to receive the honour for 2024.

ACI World CEO, Justin Erbacci, congratulated the airport, stating: “In today’s rapidly evolving world where passenger experiences are higher than ever, airports must continuously push the boundaries of service to stay ahead of the curve.”

Airport manager, Laura Navarro, said: “The award encourages us to continue working and supporting the airport team that has been committed to improving services over the years, and recognises all the staff and institutions that show great professionalism’.