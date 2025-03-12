UK arrivals boost Costa Blanca airport to set all-time February passenger record

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport had its busiest-ever February with UK arrivals accounting for over a third of international passengers.

After breaking the million mark in January for the first time, the Costa Blanca airport clocked nearly 1.2 million passengers last month.

Airport operator Aena said that 1,166,789 travellers came through its gates- up 16.4% on a year ago.

It was also an increase of 143,000 on January’s total.

The combined figure for the first two months of 2025 is 2.2 million passengers- up 13.4% on 2024- helped by a 14.5% rise in flights.

As is normal, the international travellers dominated with 999,022 passengers in February- an annual increase of 17.6%.

The international market accounted for nearly 86% of air traffic but domestic travellers also rose by 9.8% to 166,991.

The UK accounted for than a third of all international travellers (361,086 passengers).

The Netherlands, with 83,047 and Poland, with 76,864, were the next two countries, followed by Germany, with 76,269 passengers, and Belgium with 65,227.

Alicante-Elche airport expects another record-breaking year, and Aena says that 14.7 million high season seats have been scheduled between the end of March and late October.

