Blimey, I’ve been scammed by… Myself?: The terrifying rise of the AI voice cloning fraud

AH, scams. A time-honoured British tradition, right up there with queuing, moaning about the weather, and insisting that ‘this tea just isn’t the same as back home’.

But forget the classic ‘Your internet is about to be cut off’ call from a bloke who definitely isn’t from Movistar – today’s fraudsters have gone high-tech.

They no longer need to impersonate a dodgy bank manager; they can now impersonate you.

Yes, thanks to AI-powered voice cloning, all it takes is four seconds of your voice – less time than it takes to order a cafe con leche in your best Spanish – and criminals can replicate it with terrifying accuracy.

They can then call your family, your boss, or even your favourite local bar and convince them you desperately need money.

And knowing how most Brits would rather send cash than endure an awkward conversation, it’s a recipe for disaster.

Picture this: you’re enjoying a sunny afternoon on your terrace when your mum calls, frantic. “Darling, you just rang me saying you’d been arrested in Marbella! I sent the money like you asked – are you OK?”

Trouble is, you’ve actually hardly left your home, and the wildest thing you’ve done lately is argue with the local butcher about the difference between chorizo and salchichon.

Congratulations! You’ve just been digitally kidnapped, and your mum has unknowingly paid the ransom.

It’s happening more and more, and let’s be honest, most people are still worried about whether their Amazon account has been hacked.

Meanwhile, cybercriminals are out there using AI for something far more sinister than generating fake celebrity diet pill ads.

So, what can you do to stop your own voice from betraying you like a dodgy satnav sending you into the sea?

First, stop oversharing online. Maybe don’t post 37 WhatsApp voice notes a day narrating your adventures in Spanish paperwork.

The fewer voice samples floating around, the better.

Second, use a secret code word with friends and family. Make it something a scammer wouldn’t guess – ‘siesta emergency’ or ‘lost in Mercadona’ should do the trick.

Third, if a loved one calls asking for money, call them back. If they actually need help, they’ll answer. If not, well, you’ve just outwitted AI with the power of common sense.

And with scams evolving daily, it’s good to have professionals on your side.

AnyTech365 is out there keeping fraudsters at bay. Think of them as the Interpol of the internet, monitoring threats, sniffing out scams, and ensuring you don’t wake up to find your bank account has mysteriously vanished overnight.

So next time your ‘mum’ calls saying she needs urgent cash, take a deep breath and think: Is this actually her, or have I just been outwitted by a robot?

And if that doesn’t keep you up at night, well, nothing will.

