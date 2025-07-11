€1.2m fraudster on Europe’s ‘Most Wanted’ list is arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca

A CONMAN who pocketed €1.2 million and made it onto Europol’s ‘Most Wanted’ list, has been arrested on the Costa Blanca.

Hungarian authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant for the 52-year-old fugitive on May 30 in tandem with Europol publishing details about his activities.

Roland Sandor Porkolab was wanted for 15 counts of fraud and faking documents and faces a prison sentence of over 22 years.

READ MORE:

EUROPOL MUGSHOT- PORKOLAB

He ran the con back in 2019 where he set up a logistics firm to transport high value goods which he then stole and resold for his own benefit.

The Policia Nacional were told that the man could well be in Spain with information that he was living somewhere between Alicante and Murcia

Three months of investigations and surveillance of areas visited by the fugitive in a high-end car linked to his bogus firm resulted in the net tightening in on him.

Officers also verified that he used Alicante-Elche airport.

He was arrested in Pilar de la Horadada close to the border of the Murcia region and his extradition will be processed by the National Court in Madrid.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.