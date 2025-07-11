All you need to know as Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz bids to reach third consecutive Wimbledon final TODAY

REIGNING Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will bid to reach his third consecutive final at SW19 today when he faces off against Taylor Fritz, the American No.5 seed looking to become his nation’s first Grand Slam winner since Andy Roddick in 2003.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is attempting to become just the fifth man to win three successive Wimbledon titles in the Open era, and looks in immaculate form having dropped just two sets since a nervy first round encounter against Italian veteran Fabio Fognini.

Fritz will be Alcaraz’s highest-ranked opponent so far, having booked his spot in today’s semi-final with a 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

That game was overshadowed by yet another malfunction from the electronic line calling system, which forced a point to be replayed after ‘fault’ was erroneously called during play.

Alcaraz is bidding to become just the fifth man to win three successive Wimbledon titles in the Open era. Credit: Cordon Press

Alcaraz’s quarter-final clash was a more simple affair, defeating British hopeful Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in a scintillating performance on Centre Court.

Norrie described Alcaraz’s form as ‘unreal’ as the young maestro cruised to his 23rd consecutive competitive victory.

In a common theme of the tournament so far, Alcaraz and Fritz will have to cope with sky-high temperatures on Centre Court.

The mercury is set to top 32C for the game, which will begin at 1.30pm local time (2.30pm CEST).

Murcia-born Alcaraz is no stranger to scorching temperatures and leapt to help a supporter who was taken ill in his first round clash against Fognini.

The sweltering heat proved too much for one spectator sat courtside, with Alcaraz running over to hand the stricken onlooker a much-needed bottle of cold water.

Alcaraz could set up a mouth-watering clash against World No.1 Jannik Sinner, just one month after their extraordinary clash in the French Open final. Credit: Cordon Press

If Alcaraz can defeat his American rival, he will set up a mouth-watering final clash against one of his two main rivals.

World No.1 Jannik Sinner will face 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the second semi-final, set to take place on Centre Court following the conclusion of Alcaraz’s match.

A final against Sinner will be a rematch of last month’s extraordinary French Open final, widely described as one of the greatest Grand Slam matches of all time as Alcaraz pulled off a scarcely-believable comeback to clinch the title.

A clash against Djokovic would be a rematch of the last two Wimbledon finals, both of which have gone Alcaraz’s way.

