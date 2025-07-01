1 Jul, 2025
1 Jul, 2025 @ 12:18
WATCH: Heartwarming moment Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz rushes to help Wimbledon fan overcome by 32C heat

THIS is the heartwarming moment Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz showed maturity beyond his years to help an elderly Wimbledon fan overcome by sweltering temperatures.

Alcaraz’s fifth and final set against Italian veteran Fabio Fognini was delayed by 15 minutes after a supporter watching on courtside fell ill.

The heat proved too much for the fan as the mercury topped 32C in SW19.

But Murcia-born Alcaraz – no stranger to sky-high temperatures – showed a caring side that belied his 22 years as he rushed across Center Court, armed with an ice-cold bottle of water to help the stricken onlooker.

The fan received medical attention and action soon recommenced, with Alcaraz defeating his 38-year-old rival 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in a gruelling four-and-a-half hour slog. 

Alcaraz’s victory sets up a second round clash on Wednesday against 21-year-old British qualifier Oliver Tarvet, who defeated Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi on Wimbledon debut to secure a headline bout against the No.2 seed.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

