WATCH: Heartwarming moment Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz rushes to help Wimbledon fan overcome by 32C heat

THIS is the heartwarming moment Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz showed maturity beyond his years to help an elderly Wimbledon fan overcome by sweltering temperatures.

Alcaraz’s fifth and final set against Italian veteran Fabio Fognini was delayed by 15 minutes after a supporter watching on courtside fell ill.

The heat proved too much for the fan as the mercury topped 32C in SW19.

But Murcia-born Alcaraz – no stranger to sky-high temperatures – showed a caring side that belied his 22 years as he rushed across Center Court, armed with an ice-cold bottle of water to help the stricken onlooker.

READ MORE: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz survives Wimbledon first round scare after five-set thriller against Italian veteran

After 4 sets of tennis in a heatwave, Carlos Alcaraz still makes the effort to help when a fan is unwell in the stands—checking on them and running to get water.



Moments like these show what kind of person he is. ?



pic.twitter.com/eQ3DBjt8Y6 — Daily Alcaraz (@alcarazdaily) June 30, 2025

The fan received medical attention and action soon recommenced, with Alcaraz defeating his 38-year-old rival 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in a gruelling four-and-a-half hour slog.

Alcaraz’s victory sets up a second round clash on Wednesday against 21-year-old British qualifier Oliver Tarvet, who defeated Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi on Wimbledon debut to secure a headline bout against the No.2 seed.

Click here to read more Sport News from The Olive Press.