Legendary Spanish bullfighter arrested in Madrid after ‘fighting with police outside burger shop’

The bullfighter is accused of resisting arrest and disobedience after an altercation at a hamburger restaurant.

BULLFIGHTER Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez spent Monday night in a cell at the Madrid City Centre Police Station after he was arrested after an altercation at a hamburger restaurant.

Employees at the restaurant on Atocha Street had called the police after Rivera Ordóñez refused to comply with their instructions and was speaking offensively to the staff.

His defiant attitude continued when the police arrived, forcing the police to handcuff him and take him into custody, accused of resisting arrest and disobedience.

Rivera Ordóñez was released on bail at 7am on Monday.

He argued police acted ‘disproportionately’ to the event and said he will file a complaint.

