Legendary Spanish bullfighter arrested in Madrid after ‘fighting with police outside burger shop’

BULLFIGHTER Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez spent Monday night in a cell at the Madrid City Centre Police Station after he was arrested after an altercation at a hamburger restaurant.

Employees at the restaurant on Atocha Street had called the police after Rivera Ordóñez refused to comply with their instructions and was speaking offensively to the staff.

READ MORE: Spain’s ‘greatest bullfighter’ Morante de la Puebla quits over mental health concerns

His defiant attitude continued when the police arrived, forcing the police to handcuff him and take him into custody, accused of resisting arrest and disobedience.

Rivera Ordóñez was released on bail at 7am on Monday.

He argued police acted ‘disproportionately’ to the event and said he will file a complaint.

READ MORE: Dwarf bullfighters slam ‘do-gooder’ activists who shut down their comedy show in Spain: Troupe insists performance is ‘not degrading’ and that ‘no animals are harmed’

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.