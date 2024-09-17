Spain’s ‘greatest bullfighter’ Morante de la Puebla quits over mental health concerns

ONE of Spain’s most legendary bullfighters has quit the sport, citing mental health concerns.

Jose Antonio Morante de la Puebla, regarded by many as the greatest matador of all time, withdrew from competition for the second time this year, sparking disappointment amongst his adoring fans.

Morante has admitted to battling against decades-long mental health struggles. In an interview with The Times, he said he was fighting ‘against an illness, a dissociative disorder that is not letting me live’.

He has suffered from depersonalisation disorder and agoraphobia, which causes myalgia, headaches and bouts of uncontrollable crying.

In an effort to curb his problems, the 44-year-old even took electroshock sessions in 2004.

Jose Antonio Morante de la Puebla has struggled with mental health issues for over two decades. Credit: Cordon Press

An editorial published by ABC described Morante de la Puebla as ‘the last great genius of bullfighting’.

“Morante needs, and deserves, to isolate himself from the world, rest and recover. At least try to do so. He has taken the best possible decision: to retire and disappear from the map”, the newspaper added.

The news of Morante’s departure is a crushing blow for bullfighting amid a sharp decline in ticket sales for an event many believe is cruel, inhumane and should be banned.

A 2016 poll revealed that 58% of Spaniards aged 16 to 65 oppose the practice, whilst only 19% support it.