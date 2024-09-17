Ibiza plans to limit the number of cruise ship arrivals amid overtourism backlash

AUTHORITIES in Ibiza have announced a crackdown on the number of cruise ships allowed to dock on the island amid a wave of anti-tourist protests.

The Council of Mayors revealed plans on Friday to allow no more than two cruise ships to arrive at the same time.

The move follows in the footsteps of authorities in neighbouring Mallorca, who limited cruise ship arrivals last year, restricting the number of cruises which could drop anchor in Palma to just three per day.

Vicent Mari Torres, the president of Ibiza’s council, said the announcement would ensure arrivals were spaced out, preventing the infamous stampedes as tourists arrive, infuriating local residents and overwhelming infrastructure.

“When the arrival of more than two cruises occurs simultaneously, the port and transport services collapse, which generates a problem in Ibiza town”, he said.

Ibiza is popular with tourists for its famous party scene and beautiful white sandy beaches. Credit: Cordon Press

“We are not against the arrival of cruises but we ask that it occurs in a more orderly and planned way”.

Recently, locals in Ibiza, and other tourist hotspots across Spain, have voiced concerns about overtourism.

They claim that despite tourism’s importance to the local economy – 84% of Ibiza’s GDP is related to tourism – the arrival of too many visitors is damaging the 21-mile-long island.

Concerns have risen over the rental market, marine and wildlife damage, and a loss of local identity.

Last year, a record 548,969 cruise passengers docked at the popular party destination, famed for its vibrant club scene and pristine white sandy beaches – the total population of the island is only 159,180.