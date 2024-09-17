Bull gores 64-year-old man in the groin during traditional ‘running’ festival in Spain’s Valencia

A MAN has been gored by a bull in Vall d’Uixo leaving him with serious injuries.

The incident took place on September 9 during the d’Enmig bull run.

Within a matter of seconds, the bull was let out of its cage and ran towards the gate where spectators were waiting.

The 64-year-old man, a local resident, was already between the bars when he was impaled.

He was lifted in the air, damaging his groin and scrotum but missing any vital organs.

The man was ‘stable’ when taken to Hospital de la Plana de Vila-real but his current condition is unknown.

It follows the death of a man during the Sant Vicent celebrations in April.