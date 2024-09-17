17 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Sep, 2024 @ 14:12
··
1 min read

Bull gores 64-year-old man in the groin during traditional ‘running’ festival in Spain’s Valencia

by

A MAN has been gored by a bull in Vall d’Uixo leaving him with serious injuries. 

The incident took place on September 9 during the d’Enmig bull run. 

Within a matter of seconds, the bull was let out of its cage and ran towards the gate where spectators were waiting.

The 64-year-old man, a local resident, was already between the bars when he was impaled.  

He was lifted in the air, damaging his groin and scrotum but missing any vital organs. 

The man was ‘stable’ when taken to Hospital de la Plana de Vila-real but his current condition is unknown. 

It follows the death of a man during the Sant Vicent celebrations in April.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Man is arrested for ‘chopping off his partner’s hand’ in Spain’s Barcelona

Spain’s Malaga Port witnesses busy September with increased cruise ship activity
Next Story

Ibiza plans to limit the number of cruise ship arrivals amid overtourism backlash

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain’s Malaga Port witnesses busy September with increased cruise ship activity

Ibiza plans to limit the number of cruise ship arrivals amid overtourism backlash

AUTHORITIES in Ibiza have announced a crackdown on the number

Man is arrested for ‘chopping off his partner’s hand’ in Spain’s Barcelona

THE Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a man in Barcelona accused