THE Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a man in Barcelona accused of amputating his partner’s hand in a brutal domestic attack.

The incident occurred at 4.30pm local time on Monday in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a neighbourhood sandwiched between Barcelona and Badalona on the Catalan coast.

According to reports, the man fled Passeig Senzereda, the scene of the alleged attack, before local police officers identified and arrested him this morning in the Nou Barris district of Barcelona.