17 Sep, 2024
17 Sep, 2024 @ 13:44
·
1 min read

Revealed: These 10 countries consume the most beer per capita in the world – with Spain among the top drinkers

by

WHETHER it’s a cold caña by the beach, a refreshing pinta with a meal, or a lively lata with friends, Spaniards are known to love a cerveza.

Now, a new study by the Japanese brewery Kirin has revealed the full extent of that affection, with Spain ranking in the top 10 countries worldwide for the most beer drunk per capita.

According to the research, Spaniards drink on average 95.1 litres of beer every year, placing them sixth, only behind Lithuania, the Republic of Ireland, Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic, the latter of which top the list with a mammoth 188.5 litres per capita. 

With a caña coming in at 200ml, this means the average Spaniard drinks over 475 small beers a year, or 1.3 a day.

beereureka
Spaniards are well known for loving a beer. Credit: Cordon Press

Flagging behind the Spanish in the list are Germany, Estonia, Romania, Namibia and, remarkably, Britain, which failed to reach the top 10 despite a reputation for booze-filled antics. 

Spain even reaches the top 10 in total beer consumption, coming ninth with 4,441 thousand kilolitres – this equates to 2.3% of the global market share.

However, this is dwarfed by China which tops the ranking with a mammoth total of 42,035 thousand kilolitres.

Ben Pawlowski

