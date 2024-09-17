2 bedroom Villa for sale in La Manga Club with pool garage – € 275,000

Villa La Manga Club, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 275,000

This charming Los Molinos villa in La Manga Club Resort is a perfect opportunity for those seeking a permanent residence or holiday home in a beautiful and exclusive location. Combining traditional Spanish design with modern comforts, this villa offers breathtaking views and a prime location in the highlands of the Los Molinos community. As you enter the villa, you're welcomed into a cozy living space featuring comfortable sofas, a TV, and a dining area for four. The room opens onto a sun terrace, where you can enjoy stunning panoramas of the La Manga strip and the surrounding resort…. See full property details