17 Sep, 2024
17 Sep, 2024 @ 11:39
Salary map of Europe reveals how much workers earn per hour in each country: Spain remains below the average

SPAIN’s hourly salary is still below the European average, a new map has revealed.  

Many expats come to Spain to retire, but every year, more and more young people are coming to work in the sun. 

But how does Spain’s hourly salary compare to other European countries? 

The app Voronoi has created a map to show this using data from Eurostat 2023. 

According to the map, the bluer the country, the higher the hourly salary with a range of €47.2 to €8.

The average European salary is €24 per hour, with Spain falling below at €18.2. 

In 14th position, Spain is in the middle range of European salaries. 

Its neighbour, Portugal, is amongst the lowest earners at just €13.7 per hour. 

However, the lowest salaries are found in eastern Europe, with Bulgaria falling at €8.10. 

High earners will be found in Luxembourg, which has an average hourly salary of €47. 

But, the country also has one of the highest GDPs in the world. 

In second place was Denmark, with an hourly salary of €42 per hour and Norway with €41.7.

Northern Europe seems to have higher wages in general compared to southern and eastern parts of the continent. 

According to Voroni: “Economic experts have noted that the salary differences reflect structural difficulties in the Spanish economy, including the need for reforms in the economy that encourage higher productivity and wages.”

Trade unions on the other hand have called the map a ‘wake up call’ to improve working conditions.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

